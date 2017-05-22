

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is not running for public office, amid rising speculation that his plans for traveling the U.S. indicated he is gearing up for a future presidential run.



In a Facebook post, the 33-year-old billionaire said that his plan to visit every state in the U.S. that he has not visited before is to learn about people's hopes and challenges, and how they think about their work and communities.



'I'm doing it to get a broader perspective to make sure we're best serving our community of almost 2 billion people at Facebook and doing the best work to promote equal opportunity at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative,' Zuckerberg said.



Zuckerberg said that his biggest takeaway so far from his earlier trips 'is that our relationships shape us more than we think - how we consider opportunities, how we process information, and how we form habits.'



The billionaire noted that while in Ohio, he met with recovering heroin addicts. They told him that the first step in fighting addiction is to to detox, while the second step is to get completely new friends as staying with old friends almost guaranteed a relapse.



He also cited the example of young offenders at a juvenile prison in Indiana, noting that repeat criminals and drug offenders make real progress only when they form entirely new friendship groups.



Zuckerberg noted that Facebook has focused on helping users connect with people they already know.



'But it might be just as important to also connect you with people you should know - mentors and people outside your circle who care about you and can provide a new source of support and inspiration,' according to Zuckerberg.



He said that in order to connect people with mentors, one approach could be to build a 'new digital peace corps,' while another model is Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.



'This is something I've only recently started studying and working with our teams at Facebook to build,' the Facebook CEO said.



