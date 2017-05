WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The value of digital currency bitcoin has surged and hit record high of over $2,100 on Monday.



In 2017, bitcoin prices have increased 125 percent and over 65 percent in a month.



Rise in value of bitcoins is attributed to policy changes in Japan and China that have made it easier to trade in bitcoins.



Bitcoin emerged in 2008 and is a digital currency based around cryptography.



