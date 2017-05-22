

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $187 million, or $0.58 per share. This was higher than $145 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.10 billion. This was up from $1.02 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $187 Mln. vs. $145 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.06 to $1.08 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 to $2.21 Full year revenue guidance: $4.36 to $4.38 Bln



