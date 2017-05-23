

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Seegene Inc., a South Korea-based developer of multiplex molecular diagnostics technologies and assays, announced late Monday that it has entered into a new strategic collaboration relationship with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).



Under the deal, Seegene will file for U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA clearance of its Allplex diagnostic assay portfolio at the same time that Thermo Fisher files for FDA clearance to run Seegene's assays on Thermo Fisher's QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System.



According to the firm, the combination of Thermo Fisher's PCR System and Seegene's Allplex assay opens a new level of innovation to the market by enabling a comprehensive MDx solution.



Among Seegene's extensive portfolio of syndromic panel products, a robust collection of sexually transmitted infection, gastrointestinal, and respiratory pathogen detection assays will be introduced to the U.S. market first.



Seegene's Allplex diagnostic products have been proven to address market demand for syndromic panels that allow precise testing as shown by its rapid growth in the European market. Seegene aims to submit for 510(k) clearance by the end of 2018.



Seegene's CEO Jong-Yoon Chun, stated, 'The U.S. is the world's largest MDx market. Well versed in advanced detection technologies, it also has the strongest customer demands. The synergistic combination of Thermo Fisher's newest instrument and Seegene's powerful multiplex PCR chemistry technologies will enable us to gain U.S. market share by offering advanced detection methods to more physicians and patients.'



