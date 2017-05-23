

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the pre-specified analyses of data from the FLAME study has showed that Ultibro Breezhaler consistently provided superior or similar benefits over Seretide in COPD patients regardless of the eosinophil count. The results contrast with data suggesting better clinical outcomes with ICS therapies for patients with high eosinophil counts.



'These new FLAME study analyses provide evidence that an effective dual bronchodilator such as Ultibro Breezhaler can provide similar or better benefits in patients with high eosinophil counts who may have been considered for an inhaled steroid-containing treatment,' said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis.



FLAME is part of the IGNITE Phase III clinical trial program exploring Ultibro Breezhaler for the treatment of COPD.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX