

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon and Ericsson are working together to test fifth generation or 5G wireless technology at the Indianapolis 500.



Verizon said Monday that it has worked with Ericsson and Intel to set up 5G mobile fixed broadband service trials inside a house near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



The test will occur the day before the historic Indy 500 race. The trials of 5G wireless technology will be run at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, the companies said.



In addition, Verizon and Ericsson tested 5G connectivity in a moving vehicle traveling 60 miles per hour on the Speedway.



It is expected that 5G will revolutionize the world with ultra high speeds, near-instantaneous responsiveness and the ability to connect multiple devices.



With the collaboration, Verizon intends to show the capabilities of a 5G-connected house, and a live demo of its capabilities will be streamed on Facebook.



In a statement, the companies said that the house will use a gateway based on the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform to live stream races in both 4K 360-degree video and virtual reality (VR), making use of multi-gigabit per-second network speeds with low latency.



