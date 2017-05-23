

23 May 2017



G4S plc ('the Company')



PDMR transaction - Initial Notification



The Company announces that it has received notification that on 17 May 2017 Ashley Almanza, the Company's CEO, had paper share certificates held in his name dematerialised. This process meant the transfer of 440,901 ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company to a broking account held in the name of Mr Almanza.



Following the transfer, Mr Almanza's beneficial interest in the Company remains unchanged.



Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.



1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Ashley Almanza



2



Reason for Notification



a)



Position/status



PDMR - Director of G4S plc



b)



Initial notification/Amendment



Initial Notification



3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



G4S plc



b)



LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12



4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FLG62



b)



Nature of the transaction



Dematerialisation of certificated holding involving the transfer of 440,901 ordinary shares in the Company to Mr Almanza's account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited.



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |nil |440,901 | +--------+---------+



d)



Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



Not applicable/single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e)



Date of the transaction



17 May 2017



f)



Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche, Company Secretary



