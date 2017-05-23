

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) Tuesday said it expects retail sales productivity growth of 20 percent in the next five years. Further, the company said it expects expansion of casual and athleisure offering in stores, and rollout of omnichannel services. It has plans for investment in retail staff training and optimization of retail network.



The company expects sales to be largely stable and EBITDA before special items to be in a range of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent. Consolidated net income is expected to increase at low double digit percentage rate.



