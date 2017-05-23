

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Greenlight Capital Inc. urged all GM shareholders to vote in support of its three Director nominees - Leo Hindery, Jr., Vinit Sethi, and William Thorndike, Jr., at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. 'By voting the GREEN proxy card, you send a loud and clear message to the Board that you want change without affecting GM's current operations,' Greenlight stated.



Greenlight, which own 3.6% of the common stock of General Motors Company, said it is mailing a letter to GM shareholders highlighting that the Board has been unwilling to take the steps Greenlight believes are necessary to unlock billions of dollars of shareholder value either by embracing Greenlight's plan to split the company's common stock into two classes of common equity or by putting forth any other plan to help fix the company's significant valuation problem.



