Interview: Seyed Moslem Mousavi, Chief executive officer of The Iran Renewable Energy Association, revealed that large volumes of grid-connected PV power are expected to come online this year in Iran, and that, however, projects realized with locally manufactured PV modules, which have right to higher FITs, are still missing.

pv magazine: Mr. Mousavi, solar is finally forecast to grow considerably this year in Iran. Which is your outlook for 2017? How much solar will be connected to the grid?

Mousavi: I expect Iran will reach a cumulative renewable energy generation capacity of approximately 700 MW at the end of 2017, of which the vast majority will be represented by solar power projects. Currently the country has around 32 MW of installed PV power. This comes from three large-scale PV plants and several residential and commercial PV systems installed under net metering.

Why has it taken so long for the market to grow? The FIT scheme was launched two years ago.

A very important action was taken by the Iranian government two months ago, when it transferred the responsibility of implementing the country's renewable energy plan from the Renewable Energy Organization of Iran- (SUNA) to Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), which is under the direct control of the Ministry of Energy. The SATBA has more financial resources and more power. The SUNA had some problems to pay on time the power contracted under a 20-year PPA. I am quite sure that now investors will be more confident in our solar market.

Do you believe that the current FIT levels are encouraging investment in large-scale solar ...

