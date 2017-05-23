

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nokia (NOK) are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Finnish communications giant currently up by 5.6 percent. Earlier in the session, Nokia reached its best intraday level in over a year.



The advance comes after Nokia and Apple (AAPL) settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and agreed a multi-year patent license. Nokia noted it will receive an up-front cash payment from Apple and additional revenues during the term of the agreement.



