

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.02 billion, or $3.90 per share. This was higher than $0.89 billion, or $3.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $2.54 billion. This was up from $2.30 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q3): $3.90 vs. $3.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $3.87 -Revenue (Q3): $2.54 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.16 to $0.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $795 to $815 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.38 to $4.40 Full year revenue guidance: $5.13 to $5.15 Bln



