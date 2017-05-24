

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy. KEYTRUDA is now indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic, microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient



solid tumors that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options, or colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan.



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.



The safety and effectiveness of KEYTRUDA in pediatric patients with MSI-H central nervous system cancers have not been established.



The recommended dose of KEYTRUDA in adults is 200 mg administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression. In children, the recommended dose of KEYTRUDA is 2 mg/kg (up to a maximum of 200 mg) administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.



