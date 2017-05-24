

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has granted a standard marketing authorization for FAMPYRA or prolonged-release fampridine tablets for walking improvement in people with multiple sclerosis or MS, Biogen (BIIB) announced today. The approval is based on the results of the Phase 3 ENHANCE study, which confirm the clinically meaningful benefits and safety of FAMPYRA over the long term in people with both relapsing and progressive forms of MS. The ENHANCE study was conducted following the EC's conditional marketing authorization for FAMPYRA in 2011. FAMPYRA can be used alone or with existing MS therapies, including immunomodulatory drugs.



Biogen initiated ENHANCE, the third Phase 3 study for FAMPYRA, to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of the therapy in walking improvement in people with MS who have walking disabilities (as measured by Expanded Disability Status Scores [EDSS] of 4.0 - 7.0). ENHANCE, the largest and longest randomized trial of FAMPYRA, included patients with primary-progressive, secondary-progressive, progressive-relapsing and relapsing-remitting MS.



