

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) Wednesday announced an agreement to combine mobile operator Vodafone Malta Ltd. and Malta-based cable, broadband and pay TV provider Melita Ltd. The transaction values Vodafone Malta at an enterprise value of 208 million euros, and Melita at an enterprise value of 298 million euros.



At completion, the Combined Company's net debt is expected to be approximately 345 million euros and Vodafone will receive an estimated cash payment of 120 million euros which will be used for general corporate purposes. Melita's shareholders will receive an estimated cash payment of 33 million euros.



Vodafone joins with Apax Partners Midmarket SAS and Fortino Capital in the agreement.



At completion, the current shareholders of Melita will own 51% of the Combined Company and Vodafone Europe B.V., the current shareholder of Vodafone Malta, will own the remaining 49%.



The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Vodafone's free cash flow or earnings.



Following the deal, the combined company's mobile and enterprise business will operate under the Vodafone brand, distribute a wide range of services including Vodafone's global portfolio of products and services and benefit from access to Vodafone's extensive expertise in mobile and fixed operations worldwide.



The combined company is expected to be able to generate cost synergies through the rationalisation of overlapping activities and greater network investment efficiency as the Combined Company introduces 4.5G, and subsequently 5G, mobile networks and gigabit-capable fixed networks.



Vodafone stated that the the current CEO of Melita Harald Rösch, will be CEO of the Combined Company, while the current CFO of Vodafone Malta, Caroline Farrugia, will be its CFO.



Vodafone will announce a new role for Amanda Nelson, the current CEO of Vodafone Malta, in due course.



The transaction is conditional on approval from the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority and is expected to close in the second half of the 2017 calendar year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX