

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dixons Carphone plc (DXNS.L), an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company, Wednesday, in its 16-week trading update, reported that its revenues for the fourth quarter were up 6 percent, with 2 percent growth in like-for-like revenues.



For the full year, revenues grew 9 percent and like-for-like revenues were up 4 percent, with growth across all regions.



The group now anticipates that headline profit before tax will be in the range of 485 million - 490 million pounds, compared to its prior projected range of 475 million - 495 million pounds.



The Group noted that gross margins were broadly stable across the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX