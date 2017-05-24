

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE (MAGOF.PK), the German truck-making division of Volkswagen AG, Wednesday said it expects sales revenue for fiscal 2017 to be slightly higher than the previous year. Operating profit and operating return on sales will be significantly above the previous year, and will also noticeably exceed the 2016 figures before special items.



At its annual general meeting today at the MAN Truck Forum of MAN Truck & Bus AG, the company said it expects to see a visible increase in unit sales and sales revenue in the Commercial Vehicles business area. Both MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America are to play a part in this.



In the Power Engineering business area, the company expects order intake to remain on a level with the previous year. Following the low order intake in previous years, sales revenue will be down significantly on 2016.



The company further said it aims to achieve a return on sales at MAN Truck & Bus of 8% in 2021 and vehicle sales of 125,000.



Regarding eTruck, the company said a small set of around 250 vehicles will be launched at the end of 2018 and series production is set to start in 2021.



Further, MAN's 100% electrically-driven city buses will be on the road in 2018. Following eMobility roadmap, MAN is set to start series production of a battery-driven city bus before 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX