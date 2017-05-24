

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) announced that Bombardier Inc. and Triumph Aerostructures, LLC, a subsidiary of Triumph, have entered into a settlement agreement that resolves all outstanding commercial disputes between them, including all pending litigation, related to the design, manufacture and supply of wing components for Bombardier's Global 7000 business aircraft.



Daniel Crowley, Triumph's CEO, said: 'Our Aerospace Structures business has been dedicated to supporting Bombardier on this critical program since entering into the contract and remains committed to the program's continued success as the aircraft transitions from flight testing to entry into service.'



