

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ('The Company') held at | |Franklin's Gardens, Weedon Road, Northampton NN5 5BG on Wednesday 24 May 2017 | |at which 48 shareholders or their representatives were present, all the | |resolutions were voted on by a show of hands and were duly passed. | | | |The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ |Resolution | Shares |% for| Shares |% against|Abstain/ Votes | | | For ((1)) | | Against | | Withheld((2)) | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 1. To receive the | | | | | | | Company's Annual | | | | | | | Report and | | | | | | | Accounts for the |188,804,215|99.99| 2,210 | 0.01| 26,243| | financial year | | | | | | | ended 31 December| | | | | | | 2016. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 2. To approve the | | | | | | | directors' | | | | | | | remuneration | | | | | | | report (excluding|183,963,042|98.23| 3,313,812| 1.77| 1,555,812| | the Directors' | | | | | | | Remuneration | | | | | | | Policy). | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 3. To receive and | | | | | | | approve the | | | | | | | Directors' |183,055,598|96.97| 5,725,210| 3.03| 51,858| | Remuneration | | | | | | | Policy | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 4. To declare a | | | | | | | final dividend of| | | | | | | 29.75 pence per |188,741,328|99.95| 91,335| 0.05| 5| | share for the | | | | | | | year ended 31 | | | | | | | December 2016. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 5. To elect Alan | | | | | | | Williams as a |186,563,947|98.82| 2,234,443| 1.18| 34,278| | director | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 6. To re-elect Ruth | | | | | | | Anderson as a |188,147,080|99.66| 650,598| 0.34| 34,990| | director. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 7. To re-elect Tony | | | | | | | Buffin as a |188,009,064|99.58| 788,859| 0.42| 34,745| | director. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 8. To re-elect John | | | | | | | Carter as a |188,006,464|99.58| 790,333| 0.42| 35,871| | director.. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 9. To re-elect | | | | | | | Coline McConville|186,781,297|98.93| 2,016,481| 1.07| 34,890| | as a director. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 10. To re-elect Pete| | | | | | | Redfern as a |188,139,091|99.65| 658,975| 0.35| 34,602| | director. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 11. To re-elect | | | | | | | Christopher |188,150,617|99.66| 647,549| 0.34| 34,502| | Rogers as a | | | | | | | director. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 12. To re-elect John| | | | | | | Rogers as a |188,136,364|99.65| 661,314| 0.35| 34,990| | director. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 13. To re-elect | | | | | | | Robert Walker as|184,918,164|97.94| 3,880,225| 2.06| 34,278| | a director. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 14. To re-appoint | | | | | | | KPMG LLP as |188,705,118|99.93| 124,704| 0.07| 2,792| | auditor of the | | | | | | | Company. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 15. To authorise the| | | | | | | Audit Committee | | | | | | | to fix the |188,816,399|99.99| 14,184| 0.01| 2,085| | remuneration of | | | | | | | the auditor. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 16. To authorise the| | | | | | | directors to |171,185,063|90.74| 17,471,148| 9.26| 176,456| | allot | | | | | | | securities. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 17. To authorise the| | | | | | | directors to | | | | | | | allot securities| | | | | | | for cash free |178,913,906|95.30| 8,879,492| 4.70| 39,270| | from Pre-emption| | | | | | | (Special | | | | | | | Resolution). | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 18. To authorise the| | | | | | | directors to | | | | | | | allot securities| | | | | | | for cash free | | | | | | | from pre-emption|167,096,981|88.51| 21,695,436| 11.49| 40,250| | in limited | | | | | | | circumstances | | | | | | | (Special | | | | | | | Resolution). | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 19. To call a | | | | | | | general meeting | | | | | | | other than an | | | | | | | AGM on not less |176,682,007|93.98| 11,319,520| 6.02| 831,140| | than 14 clear | | | | | | | days notice | | | | | | | (Special | | | | | | | Resolution). | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 20. To authorise the| | | | | | | Company to make | | | | | | | market purchases| | | | | | | of its own |187,148,365|99.12| 1,664,636| 0.88| 19,666| | ordinary shares | | | | | | | (Special | | | | | | | Resolution). | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 21. To approve the | | | | | | | Travis Perkins | | | | | | | plc 2017 |177,270,313|97.52| 4,516,654| 2.48| 7,045,700| | Performance | | | | | | | Share Plan. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 22. To approve the | | | | | | | Travis Perkins | | | | | | | plc 2017 |182,675,605|96.76| 6,110,995| 3.24| 46,066| | Deferred Share | | | | | | | Bonus Plan. | | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ | 23. To approve the | | | | | | | Travis Perkins |185,702,743|98.37| 3,082,150| 1.63| 47,774| | plc 2017 Co- | | | | | | | Investment Plan.| | | | | | +---------------------+-----------+-----+------------+---------+---------------+ |Notes | | 1. Includes discretionary votes | | 2. A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for| | or against a resolution | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as | |special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will | |shortly be available for inspection. | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



In the case of queries, please contact:



Deborah Grimason General Counsel & Company Secretary 01604 683040 Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary 01604 685910



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire



0773960R45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX