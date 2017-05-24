

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Sports apparel retailer Nike Inc. (NKE) has officially retained New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with a five-year deal that is worth over $29 million, according to nicekicks.com.



Nike and Adidas were both fighting to sign an endorsement deal with the player, with Beckham's original rookie agreement with Nike set to expire. Nike exercised its right to match an offer from adidas and retain Beckham.



Odell, his agent Zeke Sandhu of Elite Athlete Management and his business manager Heather Van Norman met with both brands to hear pitches and new offers on a long-term partnership, nicekicks says.



It is the most lucrative shoe deal ever for an NFL player, according to nicekicks.com.



