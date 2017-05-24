

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is planning to track credit and debit card spending at retail stores to gauge how online advertisements relates to sales.



Google Attribution will allow advertisers to see whether online advertisements actually convert in to offline sales.



A new feature, born out of partnerships between Google and credit and debit card companies, links in-store purchases to your online identity, CNN reports.



Google said that it captures around 70% of credit and debit card transactions in the US.



Google announced the new product in a blogpost, saying: 'For the first time, Google Attribution makes it possible for every marketer to measure the impact of their marketing across devices and cross-channel - all in one place.'



