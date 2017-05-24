

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $239 million, or $0.86 per share. This was higher than $157 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.48 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $239 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.4% -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 - $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.24 - $1.39 Bln



