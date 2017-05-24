

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graco has announced a voluntary recall of eight different models of kids carseat because they might fail to restrain a child in a crash.



The recall covers 25,494 Graco My Ride convertible carseats that do not meet federal safety standards for webbing used to secure a child.



'In the event of a serious motor vehicle crash, the harness webbing restraining the child may break resulting in a child not being properly restrained,' the company said in a statement.



Graco said it was first notified about a testing failure on March 29, 2016. The apparent failure occurred in NHTSA testing conducted on January 29, 2015 at SGS as part of the agency's FY2015 compliance test program.



