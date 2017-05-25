

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole's (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA) shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.



After approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016, shareholders at Crédit Agricole S.A.'s ordinary general meeting approved a dividend payout of EUR0.60 per share. Shares held in registered form before 31 December 2014 and held in this form continuously through to the dividend payment date will qualify for a 10% bonus, equivalent to 0.66 euros per share.



The dividend will be paid in cash only. The ex-dividend date is Monday 29 May 2019. The dividend payment date is Wednesday 31 May 2017.



The shareholders appointed Catherine Pourre, Jean-Pierre Paviet, and Louis Tercinier as board members.



The shareholders reappointed Caroline Catoire, Laurence Dors, Françoise Gri, Daniel Epron, Gérard Ouvrier-Buffet, Christian Streiff and François Thibault for a further term of three years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX