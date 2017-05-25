

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc. (AVT), a technology distributor, announced Thursday that it will be merging its distribution centres in to one new facility to increase productivity efficiency and speed-to-delivery.



The new modern mega facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one. The varied locations came about due to past acquisitions.



The new distribution centre is located at the Hong Kong International Terminals, close to other major terminal-related logistical centres. The strategic location provides rapid access to all areas of Hong Kong and is only a stone's throw away from the airport and the China border. Avnet has six logistics centres across Asia Pacific.



The company said it sees steep productivity improvement of its north Asian region operation by more than 15 percent through optimizing logistic flow and centralising inventory.



Frederick Fu, president of Avnet Asia Pacific, said, 'Asia Pacific is an important market for Avnet. This investment to enhance our supply chain reflects our commitment to providing the best technology distribution platform for our customers and partners. Located all under one roof, Avnet's new facility will support our strategic business direction in expanding our footprint and business in the region.'



