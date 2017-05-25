

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - AIXTRON SE (AIXG) announced it is to sell the ALD and CVD memory product line, at AIXTRON, Inc. based in Sunnyvale, California to Eugene Technology Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Eugene Technology Co., Ltd, South Korea. The agreed purchase price in a range between $45 million and $55 million will be paid in cash at closing.



The company expects the deal will not affect the full year 2017 guidance with order intake and revenues between 180 and 210 million euros.



