sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,66 Euro		+0,054
+0,96 %
WKN: A0WMPJ ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6 Ticker-Symbol: AIXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
AIXTRON SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIXTRON SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,72
5,79
08:41
5,771
5,79
08:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIXTRON SE5,66+0,96 %