WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) announced it has reached a definitive agreement with SPO Partners to acquire its aggregates business, Aggregates USA LLC for $900 million in cash. Vulcan expects the transaction to be accretive to the company's earnings per share in the first year following the close.



Aggregates USA LLC operates 31 facilities serving high growth markets in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX