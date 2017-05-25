

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) announced the company is maintaining its fiscal 2017 guidance range of $1.65 to $1.71 per share but expects the results at Jennie-O Turkey Store to push full-year earnings toward the lower end of the guidance range.



Jim Snee, CEO, said: 'We expect the pressure on Jennie-O Turkey Store to continue for the remainder of the fiscal year given the oversupply in the turkey industry.'



For the second-quarter, Jennie-O Turkey Store operating profit was down 29 percent; volume was down 6 percent; and sales were down 8 percent.



