

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.84 billion, or $1.33 per share. This was up from $1.80 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.92 billion. This was up from $7.57 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.84 Bln. vs. $1.80 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $7.92 Bln vs. $7.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%



