

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) announced, in fiscal 2018, the company expects non-GAAP EPS growth to be in the range of 9 to 10 percent on a constant currency basis. The company expects constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 4 to 5 percent.



Medtronic plc noted that its fiscal 2018 outlook does not include the impact of the previously announced divestiture of a portion of its Patient Monitoring and Recovery division to Cardinal Health, which the company continues to expect to close in the second fiscal quarter. The company intends to update its guidance upon close of the transaction.



The company reiterated its long-term expectation of mid-single digit revenue growth and double digit EPS growth, both on a constant currency basis.



