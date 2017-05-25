

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $120.48 million, or $1.08 per share. This was up from $105.68 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $872.77 million. This was up from $836.44 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $120.48 Mln. vs. $105.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $872.77 Mln vs. $836.44 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



