

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. singer Ariana Grande has canceled her remaining two London concerts and a few others next week in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack targeting her program in Manchester, England.



22 people were killed and 64 others injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an explosion at the foyer of the Manchester Arena as the concert closed and balloons were released into the crowd Monday night.



Grande, who left the stage unhurt, returned to her home town of Boca Raton in Florida in a private plane Tuesday.



TMZ reported that the 23-year-old teen actress-turned-singer is devastated that 'She's in no condition to perform.'



Media reports immediately after the attack had said Grande indefinitely suspended her world tour.



But on Wednesday, the tour's promoters said Grande's two more concerts - scheduled for Thursday and Friday in London, as well as all others until the one planned for June 5, have been canceled.



Grande's decision leaves her fans in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland disappointed.



That means Grande will resume her European tour in Paris on June 7 after a gap of two weeks.



In the extensive European tour that was to run up to June 17, she was supposed to perform in 13 cities spread across England, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain, and Italy.



'Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the 'Dangerous Woman' tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,' Universal Music stated.



