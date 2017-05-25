

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors is currently under fire for its high injury rates at its Fremont, California plant.



According to Worksafe, a California-based worker advocacy group, injury rates at Tesla's manufacturing facility in Freemont were higher than the industry average in 2014 and 2015.



The report says that Tesla's incident rate in 2015 was even higher than some dangerous industries like sawmills and slaughterhouses.



Tesla has not disputed that its incident rate was higher than industry average, however, the luxury electric carmaker says its factory conditions are improving.



'We may have had some challenges in the past as we were learning how to become a car company, but what matters is the future,' a company spokesman said. 'With the changes we've made, we now have the lowest injury rate in the industry by far.'



In 2014, Tesla's total recordable incident rate or TRIR was 8.4 injuries per 100 workers, about 15% higher than the industry average of 7.3. In 2015, Tesla's TRIR was 8.8 injuries per 100 workers, 31% higher than the industry average of 6.7.



