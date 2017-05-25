

G4S plc, the parent company of the G4S global security group, announces that, at its AGM held on 25 May 2017, all the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.



This included resolutions: to allow the payment of political donations; to allow general meetings other than AGMs to be called on 14 days' notice; and a general authority to make market purchases for up to 10% of its own shares.



The board has no present intention of utilising the authority to buy back shares, which has been renewed in accordance with common business practice.



The results of the poll on the resolutions put before the AGM are:



+------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |Resolution |For |% |Against |% |With |Total votes | | | | | | |held* | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |1.To adopt the |1,270,546,360|99.87|1,590,175 |0.13|391,930 |1,272,528,465| |financial | | | | | | | |statements and | | | | | | | |reports of | | | | | | | |directors and | | | | | | | |auditor | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |2.To approve the |1,237,588,612|97.26|34,810,885|2.74|131,465 |1,272,530,962| |Directors' | | | | | | | |Remuneration | | | | | | | |Policy | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |3.To approve the |1,234,836,790|97.05|37,574,332|2.95|118,840 |1,272,529,962| |Director's | | | | | | | |Remuneration | | | | | | | |Report | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |4.To confirm and |1,272,466,761|99.99|24,248 |0.01|36,511 |1,272,527,520| |declare the | | | | | | | |dividend | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |5.Election of |1,270,844,121|99.87|1,592,043 |0.13|91,356 |1,272,527,520| |Steve Mogford as a| | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |6.Election of Ian |1,270,801,302|99.87|1,599,445 |0.13|126,773 |1,272,527,520| |Springett as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |7.Election of |1,271,041,524|99.89|1,394,363 |0.11|91,635 |1,272,527,522| |Barbara | | | | | | | |Thoralfsson | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |8.Re- |1,272,387,923|99.99|47,140 |0.01|102,457 |1,272,537,520| |election of Ashley| | | | | | | |Almanza as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |9. Re- |1,261,673,910|99.22|9,879,077 |0.78|974,533 |1,272,527,520| |election of John | | | | | | | |Connolly as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |10.Re-election of |1,268,884,991|99.72|3,552,850 |0.28|88,695 |1,272,526,536| |John Daly as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |11.Re-election of |1,272,353,451|99.99|86,202 |0.01|87,867 |1,272,527,520| |Winnie Kin Wah Fok| | | | | | | |as a director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |12.Re-election of |1,272,379,024|99.99|61,008 |0.01|87,490 |1,272,527,522| |Paul Spence as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |13.Re- |1,177,465,511|92.80|91,309,180|7.20|3,752,829|1,272,527,520| |election of Clare | | | | | | | |Spottiswoode as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |14.Re- |1,272,378,186|99.99|59,895 |0.01|89,439 |1,272,527,520| |election of Tim | | | | | | | |Weller as a | | | | | | | |director | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |15.To re-appoint |1,267,817,860|99.92|980,934 |0.08|3,726,229|1,272,525,023| |Pricewaterhouse | | | | | | | |Coopers LLP as | | | | | | | |auditor | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |16.To authorise |1,270,995,491|99.88|1,471,018 |0.12|61,011 |1,272,527,520| |the audit | | | | | | | |committee of the | | | | | | | |board to determine| | | | | | | |the auditor's | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |17.To authorise |1,253,997,840|98.55|18,476,519|1.45|64,161 |1,272,538,520| |the directors to | | | | | | | |allot shares up to| | | | | | | |a specified amount| | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |18.Special |1,263,439,773|99.29|8,977,641 |0.71|119,684 |1,272,537,098| |resolution to give| | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | |directors to | | | | | | | |disapply statutory| | | | | | | |pre-emption rights| | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |19.Special |1,218,861,747|95.79|53,558,311|4.21|117,040 |1,272,537,098| |resolution to give| | | | | | | |additional | | | | | | | |authority to | | | | | | | |directors to | | | | | | | |disapply statutory| | | | | | | |pre-emption rights| | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |20.Special |1,265,811,553|99.58|5,340,402 |0.42|1,382,565|1,272,534,520| |resolution to give| | | | | | | |limited authority | | | | | | | |for the purchase | | | | | | | |of its own shares | | | | | | | |by the company | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |21. Authority to |1,262,123,952|99.48|6,615,899 |0.52|3,803,524|1,272,543,375| |make political | | | | | | | |donations and | | | | | | | |incur political | | | | | | | |expenditure | | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+ |22.Special |1,202,190,997|94.48|70,299,718|5.52|39,019 |1,272,529,734| |resolution to | | | | | | | |authorise the | | | | | | | |calling of general| | | | | | | |meetings | | | | | | | |(excluding Annual | | | | | | | |General Meetings) | | | | | | | |on 14 days' notice| | | | | | | +------------------+-------------+-----+----------+----+---------+-------------+



In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of resolutions 17 to 22 will be forwarded to the FCA for publication through its document viewing facility where they will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



The percentage of issued share capital which was voted was 82%**.



* Votes withheld are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against a resolution.



**Total voting rights of the shares in issue: 1,551,594,436. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held.



+---------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |For further enquiries, please contact: | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |Nigel Fairbrass - Director of Media Relations|+44(0) 7799 894265 | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |Helen Parris - Director of Investor Relations|+44 (0) 20 8722 2125| +---------------------------------------------+--------------------+



Notes to Editors:



About G4S plc:



G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all of our markets.



G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 95 countries and has over 585,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



A0B7CYB01FLG6R62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX