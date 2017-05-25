After originally being cool to Suniva's petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission for protection from its Chinese competitors, SolarWorld has reversed its stance and joined the complaint as a co-filer.

Bankrupt module manufacturer Suniva's petition before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) just got an enormous shot in the arm, as SolarWorld Americas has joined the complaint as a co-petitioner.

The news comes two days after the ITC agreed to launch an investigation to"determine whether crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells (whether ...

