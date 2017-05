PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said it plans to sell up to all of its long-held 4.5 per cent stake in the British soft drinks company Britvic Plc. (BVIC.L).



PepsiCo will sell up to 11.8 million shares in Britvic, its entire stake in the company, in an accelerated bookbuild.



PepsiCo noted that the decision to sell the shares was made as part of a routine review of PepsiCo's asset portfolio and has no impact on its bottling relationship with Britvic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX