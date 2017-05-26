

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) said it is pleased that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has filed Philip Morris International's (PM) Modified Risk Tobacco Product or MRTP application for its electronically-heated tobacco product. The FDA has now started substantive science review of the MRTP application. PMI submitted the MRTP application to the agency on December 5, 2016.



Yesterday, the FDA published the executive summary and research summaries supporting PMI's MRTP application. The agency will publish additional modules of PM's MRTP application on a rolling basis.



The FDA also announced that it will publish a notice in the Federal Register establishing a formal docket for public comments on PMI's application at a later date. The timeframe for review of PMI's application is solely at the discretion of the FDA.



Upon regulatory authorization by the FDA of PMI's Premarket Tobacco Product application or PMTA, Philip Morris USA (PM USA), an Altria company, has an exclusive license to sell this electronically-heated tobacco product in the United States. PMI submitted the PMTA to the agency on March 31, 2017.



'PM USA is actively working on commercialization plans and we look forward to bringing this electronically-heated product to the U.S. market. We are excited about the opportunity to add this product to our portfolio for adult tobacco consumers who are looking for an alternative to conventional cigarettes,' says Sarah Knakmuhs, Vice President Heated Tobacco Products, PM USA.



