

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L), in its May trading update for the period from Jan. 1 - April 30, reported about 14 percent growth in revenue at actual rates, and said it is on track to deliver its targets for 2017.



For the 4-month period, revenues were 883.5 million pounds, up 14.2 percent at actual rates and 1.8 percent at constant rates, driven by organic growth and contributions from acquisitions.



Organic growth for the period was 13.2 percent at actual rates and 0.9 percent at constant rates.



The Group said it remains on track to deliver its 2017 target of solid organic revenue growth at constant currency with moderate group margin progression and strong cash conversion.



