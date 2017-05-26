

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch (DRHKF.PK) said that it has taken notice of the publication of the offer document for the concurrent tender offer by United Internet. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will thoroughly review the offer and expect to issue a reasoned statement within two weeks.



Earlier today, United Internet AG, the parent company of 1&1, published the offer document for the concurrent voluntary public tender offer for Drillisch, in connection with the proposed acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG.



A spokesman for Drillisch stated that the publication of the offer document initiates an intermediate stage of the overall transaction. The first step of the acquisition of 1&1 was successfully completed with the registration of the Capital Increase I in the commercial register on May 16, 2017. However, the expected growth opportunities and synergies can only be realized for the shareholders of Drillisch in case of a successful conclusion of the overall transaction.



Drillisch said it is continuously working towards the second step of the acquisition of 1&1 and ask our shareholders for approval at the extraordinary general meeting scheduled July 25, 2017.



