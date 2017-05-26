

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) said that its shareholders adopted all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.



At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders approved 2016 financial statements and payment of a 2016 dividend of 2.45 euros per share, an increase compared to 2015. They approved the option for shareholders to receive the final 2016 dividend and any 2017 interim dividends in cash or in new shares of the Company.



The shareholders approved renewal of the terms as Directors of Patricia Barbizet and Mrs. Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette for a three-year period. They approved election of Mr. Mark Cutifani and Mr. Carlos Tavares to three-year terms as Directors.



The shareholders adopted opinion on the elements of compensantion due or granted to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for year 2016; the principles and criteria for the determination of the compensation granted to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for year 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX