

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.'s former Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields, who was ousted in mid May as the company lost almost $25 billion in market value, could walk away with about $57.5 million worth payouts, Bloomberg reported.



According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the largest portion of the former chief's compensation will be in unvested stock awards valued at $29.4 million as of Wednesday's close. Those will vest through 2020, with the majority tied to performance goals. He is also entitled to about $17.5 million in retirement benefits, plus stock options worth $8.1 million and an estimated prorated incentive bonus of about $2.1 million.



Meanwhile, the new CEO Jim Hackett's compensation is valued at $13.4 million, the report said.



Fields, who served Ford for the last 28 years, opted to retire, after the board lost confidence in his ability to lead through a declining U.S. auto market. He was replaced by Hackett, who was heading its automotive vehicle subsidiary.



The report noted that the automaker generated record profits during Fields' nearly three years as CEO, even though stock declined.



There has been strong criticism against Fields, as the shares dropped around 40 percent. The investors criticized him for not going high-tech, aiming future opportunities.



According to a company filing on Wednesday, Fields is also entitled to reasonable use of Ford corporate aircraft until August 1st.



On Thursday, Ford announced a series of executive changes. Raj Nair is named executive vice president and president, North America, succeeding Joe Hinrichs.



Peter Fleet is named group vice president and president, Asia Pacific, succeeding Dave Schoch, while Steven Armstrong is appointed group vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX