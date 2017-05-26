

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or| | |the underlying issuer | | |of existing shares to which | OneSavings Bank PLC| |voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of | X | |voting rights | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of | | |qualifying financial instruments| | |which may result in the | | |acquisition of shares already | | |issued to which voting rights | | |are attached | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of | | |instruments with similar | | |economic effect to qualifying | | |financial instruments | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |An event changing the breakdown | | |of voting rights | | +--------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Other (please | | |specify): | | +----------------------+---------+---------------------------------------------+ |3. Full name of | J. Christopher Flowers| |person(s) subject to | JCF Associates III Ltd| |the | JCF Associates III L.P.| |notification | JCF III AIV II L.P.| |obligation: (iii) | J.C. Flowers III B-L.P.| | | OSB Holdco Ltd.| +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of | | |shareholder(s) | Chase Nominees Limited| | (if different from | | |3.):(iv) | | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the | | |transaction and date | | |on | 25 May 2017| |which the threshold is| | |crossed or | | |reached: (v) | | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which | 25 May 2017| |issuer notified: | | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that | | |is/are crossed or | 42%, 41%, 40%, 39%, 38%, 37%, 36%, 35%, 34%, 32%| |reached: (vi, vii) | | +----------------------+-------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+-----------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +-----------+-----------+---------+-----------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +---------+------+----------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+-----------+-----------+---------+------+----------+------+--------+ |GB00BM7S7K96| | | | | | | | | |102,843,873|102,843,873|0 |0 |76,498,107|0 |31.45 | |Ordinary | | | | | | | | |shares of 1p| | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+-----------+---------+------+----------+------+--------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be|rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+---------------------+------------------+-------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+----------+----------+----------+------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-------------+----------+----------+----------+------------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+----------+----------+------------------+-------+------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |76,498,107 |31.45 | +-------------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Chase Nominees Limited holds the voting rights in OSB Holdco as nominee for | |OSB Holdco Limited. | |A majority of voting rights in OSB Holdco Limited are held by JCF Associates | |III L.P. as general partner of each of (i) JCF III AIV II L.P. and (ii) J C | |Flowers III-B L.P. | |JCF Associates III Ltd is the general partner of JCF Associates III L.P. | |J. Christopher Flowers holds a majority of voting rights in JCF Associates III| |L.P. | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A| +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A| |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A| |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Charlotte Cutler| | | Assistant Company Secretary| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| 01634 821310| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: OneSavings Bank plc via GlobeNewswire



BM7S7K9R19



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX