

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal appeals court decision upholding a ruling blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban will be appealed to the Supreme Court, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday.



Sessions said the Justice Department strongly disagrees with the decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which he argued blocks Trump's efforts to strengthen the country's national security.



'As the dissenting judges explained, the executive order is a constitutional exercise of the President's duty to protect our communities from terrorism,' Sessions said.



He added, 'The President is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States.'



Sessions said the Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend the power and duty of the Executive Branch to protect the American people from danger and will seek review of the case in the Supreme Court.



The 10-3 ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that blocked Trump's executive order banning immigration from six Muslim-majority countries.



The majority argued that Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric on the campaign trail suggests the travel ban's primary purpose is religious.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX