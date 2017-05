WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Web.com (WEB) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see notable strength in afternoon trading on Friday. After reaching its best intraday level in well over a year, Web.com is currently up by 6.5 percent.



The advance by Web.com comes after a report from Reuters said the domain name registration provider is in talks with private equity firms after receiving takeover approaches.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX