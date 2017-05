WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in early trading, shares of GameStop (GME) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Friday. GameStop is currently down by 6.7 percent after hitting a nearly two-month intraday low.



The initial decline by GameStop came after the video game retailer reported better than expected first quarter results but disappointed investors by leaving its full-year earnings guidance unchanged.



