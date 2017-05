WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Footwear company Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is posting a substantial gain in afternoon trading on Friday but has pulled back off its best levels of the day. After jumping to a nine-month intraday high in early trading, Deckers is currently up by 16.1 percent.



The early rally by shares of Deckers came after the maker of Ugg boots reported an unexpected fourth quarter profit and provided upbeat guidance.



