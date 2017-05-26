

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After the FBI declined to turn over memos detailing communications between former Director James Comey and President Donald Trump, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is demanding the agency produce the documents within the next two weeks.



FBI Assistant Director for Congressional Affairs Gregory Brower sent a letter to Chaffetz on Thursday claiming the memos could not be handed over due to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel in the investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election.



'In light of this development and other considerations, we are undertaking appropriate consultation to ensure all relevant interests implicated by your request are properly evaluated,' Brower wrote. 'We will update this response as soon as possible.'



Chaffetz responded with a letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe arguing that the oversight committee's investigation will complement the work of the special counsel.



'Whereas the Special Counsel is conducting a criminal or counterintelligence investigation that will occur largely behind closed doors, the Committee's work will shed light on matters of high public interest, regardless of whether there is evidence of criminal conduct,' Chaffetz wrote.



Chaffetz claimed the records being withheld are central to the committee's investigation of the independence of the FBI, particularly in light of Comey's decision not to testify before the committee.



The oversight committee chairman told the FBI to provide all documents that are outside the scope of the special counsel's investigation no later than June 8th.



'Congress and the American public have a right and a duty to examine this issue independently of the Special Counsel's investigation,' Chaffetz wrote.



The initial request for the documents came after the New York Times reported that a Comey memo said Trump asked him to shut down a federal investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump has denied the accusation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX