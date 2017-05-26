

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump pledged Friday that the problems raised by North Korea's nuclear weapons program will be solved.



Speaking to reporters as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before the start of the G7 Summit, Trump indicated the talks between the two leaders would be primarily focused on North Korea.



'We will be discussing many things including, of course, North Korea, which is very much on our minds,' Trump said. 'We will be discussing terrorism, but I think we will really in particular be focused on the North Korea problem.'



He added, 'It's a big problem. It's a world problem, and it will be solved at some point. It will be solved, you can bet on that.'



A White House readout of the meeting said Trump told Abe the U.S. will work with Japan and South Korea, as well as other allies and partners, to increase pressure on North Korea and demonstrate that its current path is not sustainable.



Trump and Abe agreed their teams would cooperate to enhance sanctions on North Korea, including by identifying and sanctioning entities that support the communist country's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, the White House said.



The White House said the two leaders also agreed to further strengthen the alliance between the U.S. and Japan, to further each country's capability to deter and defend against threats from North Korea.



