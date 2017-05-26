

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, has offered some harsh criticism of President Donald Trump's early days in the White House, saying most of his time in office has been 'a complete disaster.'



Boehner noted during the KPMG Global Energy Conference on Wednesday that he has been friends with Trump for 15 years but never envisioned him as president, according to a recap by energy publication Rigzone.



When asked what he thinks Trump has done well, Boehner cited international affairs and foreign policy, highlighting the president's aggressive stance on ISIS.



The former Republican leader said Trump also 'did what he could' with healthcare but suggested a better strategy would be to 'repair' Obamacare rather than try to repeal and replace the law.



'Everything else he's done [in office] has been a complete disaster,' Boehner said, according to Rigzone. 'He's still learning how to be president.'



Boehner also downplayed the likelihood Congress will pass Trump's proposed tax cuts, saying, 'Tax reform is just a bunch of happy talk.'



