

Maternity leave is a temporary period of absence from employment granted to expectant or new mothers during the months immediately before and after their pregnancy. Parental leave, including maternity, paternity and adoption leave, is an employee benefit.



Many countries around the world, including low- and middle-income countries, offer some form of paid leave to new mothers. The International Labor Organization or ILO recommends that women be guaranteed at least fourteen weeks of paid maternal leave.



Maternity leave is not just taking time off for childcare - it can also strongly impact the rest of a child's life.



According to experts, offering paid maternity leave can boost a country's economic growth. In fact, many countries view paid leave for mothers and fathers as an investment in their economy and as job security for mothers.



Countries with low birth rates must encourage women to have babies, and try to make it easier on the new mother with humane incentives.



Out of the 196 countries in the world, just four countries have no federally mandated policy for paid parental leave. Unfortunately, this includes the U.S., where bearing a child comes at a high price for most women.



